Sabot Development to Build 325-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based Sabot Development will build Elmira at Myrtle, a 325-unit multifamily project in San Antonio that will also contain 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Plans currently call for an elevated pool in addition to other unspecified amenities. Gensler is the project architect, and Cadence McShane is the general contractor. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.
