Sabot Development to Build 325-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Elmira at Myrtle, a new project in San Antonio, will consist of 325 multifamily units and 14,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based Sabot Development will build Elmira at Myrtle, a 325-unit multifamily project in San Antonio that will also contain 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Plans currently call for an elevated pool in addition to other unspecified amenities. Gensler is the project architect, and Cadence McShane is the general contractor. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

