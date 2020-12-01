Sack Properties Acquires 114-Unit Chateau Woods Apartments Near Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Chateau Woods in Woodinville, Wash., features 114 apartments, a fitness center and outdoor courtyards with dining and barbecue areas. (Photo courtesy of Sack Properties)

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Sack Properties has purchased Chateau Woods, a 114-unit multifamily property located in Woodinville, approximately 20 miles northeast of Seattle. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2008, Chateau Woods features 59 one-bedroom units and 55 two-bedroom units, with an average unit size of 978 square feet and 36 percent of the units include a den. The elevator-served property features a resident clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, bike storage and outdoor courtyards with dining and barbecue areas.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske of Pacific Northwest Institutional Property Advisors represented the buyer. Charles Halladay, Peter Smyslowski, Chris Gandy and Matt Cimino of JLL Capital Markets arranged financing for the buyer.