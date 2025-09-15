Sack Properties, Belveron Partners Buy 164-Unit Multifamily Property in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — A joint venture between Sack Capital Partners and Belveron Partners has acquired Fountain Park, an apartment community in San Jose. Terms of the transaction were not released. Located at 1026 S. De Anza Blvd., Fountain Park offers 164 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, barbecue area, resort-style swimming pool with spa hot tub, sauna, covered parking with electric vehicle charging and a dog park. The new owners have a long-term commitment to convert a portion of the apartments into affordable housing. Sack will provide property management services for the asset.