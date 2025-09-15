Monday, September 15, 2025
Located in San Jose, Calif., Fountain Park offers 164 apartments, a swimming pool, sauna, clubhouse and dog park. (Photo courtesy of Fountain Park)
Sack Properties, Belveron Partners Buy 164-Unit Multifamily Property in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — A joint venture between Sack Capital Partners and Belveron Partners has acquired Fountain Park, an apartment community in San Jose. Terms of the transaction were not released. Located at 1026 S. De Anza Blvd., Fountain Park offers 164 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, barbecue area, resort-style swimming pool with spa hot tub, sauna, covered parking with electric vehicle charging and a dog park. The new owners have a long-term commitment to convert a portion of the apartments into affordable housing. Sack will provide property management services for the asset.

