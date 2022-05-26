REBusinessOnline

Sack Properties Buys Fairwood Landing Apartment Complex in Renton, Washington, for $61M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Fairwood-Landing-Renton-WA

Fairwood Landing in Renton, Wash., features 195 apartments.

RENTON, WASH. — San Francisco-based Sack Properties has purchased Fairwood Landing, a garden-style multifamily property located at 14121 SE 177th St. in Renton, from CES Properties for $61 million.

Built in 1981, Fairwood Landing features 195 apartments. Sack Properties plans to renovate and modernize the community.

Jerrid Anderson, Brandon Lawler and Dylan Simon of Kidder Mathews’ represented the buyer in the deal. Kidder Mathews was the only brokerage firm involved in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  