Sack Properties Buys Fairwood Landing Apartment Complex in Renton, Washington, for $61M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Fairwood Landing in Renton, Wash., features 195 apartments.

RENTON, WASH. — San Francisco-based Sack Properties has purchased Fairwood Landing, a garden-style multifamily property located at 14121 SE 177th St. in Renton, from CES Properties for $61 million.

Built in 1981, Fairwood Landing features 195 apartments. Sack Properties plans to renovate and modernize the community.

Jerrid Anderson, Brandon Lawler and Dylan Simon of Kidder Mathews’ represented the buyer in the deal. Kidder Mathews was the only brokerage firm involved in the transaction.