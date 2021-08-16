REBusinessOnline

Sacramento State University, Greystar Open 1,100-Bed Hornet Commons Residence Hall

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A public-private partnership between Sacramento State University and Greystar has opened Hornet Commons, a 1,100-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in Sacramento.

The community offers apartment-style, fully furnished units for upper-division and graduate students. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and bocce ball courts, retail space leased to Einstein Bros. Bagels, fire pits, a clubhouse and yoga lawn.

“We are excited to welcome Sacramento State’s students to Hornet Commons,” says Julie Skolnicki, senior managing director of Greystar university partnerships. “This project was conceived with lofty goals of supporting academic outcomes, strengthening the sense of community, and providing a long-term partnership. This vision has never been more significant as we welcome students back to Sacramento State and support the campus mission of transforming lives by preparing students for leadership, service, and success.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews