Sacramento State University, Greystar Open 1,100-Bed Hornet Commons Residence Hall

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A public-private partnership between Sacramento State University and Greystar has opened Hornet Commons, a 1,100-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in Sacramento.

The community offers apartment-style, fully furnished units for upper-division and graduate students. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and bocce ball courts, retail space leased to Einstein Bros. Bagels, fire pits, a clubhouse and yoga lawn.

“We are excited to welcome Sacramento State’s students to Hornet Commons,” says Julie Skolnicki, senior managing director of Greystar university partnerships. “This project was conceived with lofty goals of supporting academic outcomes, strengthening the sense of community, and providing a long-term partnership. This vision has never been more significant as we welcome students back to Sacramento State and support the campus mission of transforming lives by preparing students for leadership, service, and success.”