Saddle River Day School Plans New 32,000 SF Science, Entrepreneurship Facility

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. — Saddle River Day School, which is located near the New York-New Jersey border and serves students in grades prekindergarten through 12, is planning a new, 32,000-square-foot science and entrepreneurship facility. The building will house 13 classrooms, five small group instruction rooms, including three specialty learning spaces and four science labs, as well as faculty offices, an upperschool commons, social spaces and a new admissions center. DIGroup Architecture has been tapped to design the project. A general contractor has not yet been named.