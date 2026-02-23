Saddleback Sells Industrial Building in Hackettstown, New Jersey for $13M

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Saddleback Real Estate Developers has sold a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in Hackettstown, about 65 miles west of New York City, for $13 million. The buyer was Bytech, a Brooklyn-based mobile accessories manufacturer. The newly constructed building at 999 Willow Grove St. features clear heights of 28 to 32 feet, four loading doors and an acre of outdoor storage space. Robert Adams of Garden State Realty brokered the sale of the building, which was financed by Kearny Bank.