Situated on 11.5 acres in Temecula, Calif., the facility features 160,561 square feet of industrial space.
Saed Investments Sells 160,561 SF Industrial Property in Temecula, California

by Amy Works

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Saed Investments has completed the disposition of an industrial facility located at 43195 Business Park Drive in Temecula. Brennan Investment Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 11.5 acres, the 160,561-square-foot building features a secure fenced yard, ample outdoor space, 4,000 amps at 480 volts, 15,000 square feet of office space and an additional 15,000 square feet of HVAC production area. Additionally, the facility offers 246 parking spaces, eight docks and three grade-level doors.

Kelly Nicholls and Zack Martinez of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the deal.

