SAF Holland Group Preleases 255,672 SF Industrial Building in Rowlett, Texas

ROWLETT, TEXAS — The SAF Holland Group has preleased a 255,672-square-foot industrial building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Rowlett. The manufacturer of parts for trailers, trucks and buses will occupy the entirety of Building 6 at Lakeview Business District, a 1.8 million-square-foot development by Jackson-Shaw. Brad Balke and Ben Wallace represented SAF Holland Group in the lease negotiations. Construction of the initial phase of Lakeview Business Center is slated for a March 2025 completion.