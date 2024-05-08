Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Situated near I-30 in Rowlett’s North Shore area, Lakeview Business District will span 165 acres along President George Bush Turnpike, with one phase situated at the Merritt Road intersection and the other at Liberty Grove Road.
SAF Holland Group Preleases 255,672 SF Industrial Building in Rowlett, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROWLETT, TEXAS — The SAF Holland Group has preleased a 255,672-square-foot industrial building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Rowlett. The manufacturer of parts for trailers, trucks and buses will occupy the entirety of Building 6 at Lakeview Business District, a 1.8 million-square-foot development by Jackson-Shaw. Brad Balke and Ben Wallace represented SAF Holland Group in the lease negotiations. Construction of the initial phase of Lakeview Business Center is slated for a March 2025 completion.

