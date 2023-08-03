Safe & Green to Develop 1.1 MSF Manufacturing Facility in Durant, Oklahoma

DURANT OKLA. — Safe & Green Holding Corp. a designer and fabricator of modular structures, will develop a 1.1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Durant, located just north of the Oklahoma-Texas border. The site spans 114 acres on McLean Avenue. Approximately 120,000 square feet will be used for manufacturing, while the remaining space will support distribution, cold storage and other similar operations. The project team is currently in the design phase. A target completion date was not disclosed.