Safeguard Self Storage Expands Facility in New Orleans by 544 Units

NEW ORLEANS — Safeguard Self Storage has completed the expansion of its facility located at 919 Erato St. in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District. The company added 544 units spanning 44,346 square feet to its existing 459-unit, 33,311-square-foot facility. The asset utilizes the Noke Smart Entry System, which allows customers to access the building, storage area and individual units with a smartphone app. The building also features a “green roof,” which sustains living vegetation. Brian Rinaldi of Safegaurd is the manager. This is the sixth property in New Orleans for the locally based operator.