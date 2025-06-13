Friday, June 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Benjamin-Worcester
The Benjamin, a 364-unit multifamily project in Worcester, marks Safehold's first collaboration with national owner-operator The Michaels Organization.
DevelopmentNortheast

Safehold, Michaels to Develop 364-Unit Apartment Community in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Safehold (NYSE: SAFE), a New York City-based REIT that specializes in ground-lease deals, and The Michaels Organization will develop The Benjamin, a 364-unit apartment community in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will feature private balconies or courtyards. Amenities will include coworking areas, a game room, roof deck, fitness center, pet spa and work-from-home spaces. A construction timeline was not announced.

You may also like

Denholtz Completes 143-Unit Multifamily Project in Bound Brook,...

G.S. Wilcox Places $18.2M Loan for Refinancing of...

Newmark Arranges $63M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

Midway Tops Out 320,000 SF CITYCENTRE Six Office...

Durhamite to Renovate, Rebrand 139,282 SF Office Building...

McDowell Housing Completes 160-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

Palm Tree Club to Open 11,000 SF Restaurant,...

Charney, Tavros Receive $525M in Construction Financing for...

Continuing Life Underway on 354-Unit Seniors Housing Community...