Safehold, Michaels to Develop 364-Unit Apartment Community in Worcester, Massachusetts

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Safehold (NYSE: SAFE), a New York City-based REIT that specializes in ground-lease deals, and The Michaels Organization will develop The Benjamin, a 364-unit apartment community in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will feature private balconies or courtyards. Amenities will include coworking areas, a game room, roof deck, fitness center, pet spa and work-from-home spaces. A construction timeline was not announced.