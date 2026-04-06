Safely Store Buys Self-Storage Redevelopment Site in North Bergen, New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Safely Store has purchased a self-storage redevelopment site in North Bergen, located across the Hudson River from New York City. The site at 3131 Kennedy Blvd. houses a vacant, 73,398-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1999 and previously functioned as a movie theater. Safely Store plans to convert the building into a four story self-storage facility with 103,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Jose Cruz, Nicholas Stefans, Jason Lundy and Luke Ceccoli of JLL represented the seller, Madison International Realty, in the transaction.