Safespill Leases 54,869 SF of Industrial Space in South Houston

HOUSTON — Safespill, a provider of fire protection services, has signed a full-building, 54,869-square-foot industrial lease at 1900 Crosspoint Ave. on the south side of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the freestanding building was built in 1981 and consists of 46,393 square feet of warehouse space and 8,476 square feet of office space. Carter Thurmond of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robyn Berry and Janae Evans represented the landlord, Evtex Cos., on an internal basis