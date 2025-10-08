Wednesday, October 8, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Sagard, Ontario Teachers Buy 163,402 SF Industrial Facility in Pasadena, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Denver-based investment firm Sagard Real Estate and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has purchased 225 Crossing Logistics Center, a 163,402-square-foot industrial facility located at 310 Beltway Green Blvd. in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the rear-load building was completed in 2024 and features 32-foot clear heights, 18 dock doors, 135-foot truck court depths and 2,376 square feet of speculative office space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

