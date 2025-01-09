Thursday, January 9, 2025
13055-W-Mississippi-Ct-Lakewood-CO
Alta Green Mountain in Lakewood, Colo., offers 260 apartments, a year-round pool and spa, athletic club with yoga and spin room, and an innovation lounge with computer access and individual work rooms.
Sagard Real Estate Acquires Alta Green Mountain Apartment Complex in Lakewood, Colorado for $104.6M

by Amy Works

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Sagard Real Estate has purchased Alta Green Mountain, a multifamily community located at 13055 W. Mississippi Court in Lakewood, from an undisclosed seller for $104.6 million. Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2020, Alta Green Mountain offers 260 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 864 square feet. Apartment amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, gray mocha cabinets, washers/dryers, walk-in closets, keyless entries, river white granite countertops, glass tiled backsplashes, garden tubs, balconies and tuck-under garages with driveways available for rent. Some units include mountain views and panoramic views of Denver.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and grilling areas, scenic overlook firepit, dog spa, storage units, year-round pool and spa, athletic club with yoga and spin room, an innovation lounge with computer access and individual work rooms, an onsite dog park and run, bike and ski repair shop, and community game room.

