NEW YORK CITY — Sagard Real Estate, the Denver-based firm formerly known as EverWest Real Estate Investors, has broken ground on 1 Nassau Place, a 332,000-square-foot warehouse on Staten Island. The site is located less than a mile from State Route 440, and the design calls for two points of ingress/egress. The building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 60 dock doors, 175 car parking spaces, rooftop solar panels and an ESFR sprinkler system. Delivery is slated for late 2025.