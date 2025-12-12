Sagard Real Estate Buys Metro Boston Warehouse for $17.8M

WOBURN, MASS. — Denver-based investment firm Sagard Real Estate has purchased a 66,970-square-foot warehouse located at 8 Roessler Road in Woburn, a northern suburb of Boston, for $17.8 million. The front-load building, which features a clear height of 24 feet, two dock-high doors and 55 car parking spaces, has housed the headquarters of Atlantic Plywood Corp. since 1987. Michael Restivo, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, in the transaction.