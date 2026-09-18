Friday, September 18, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5070_Phillip_Lee_Drive
The industrial property located at 5070 Phillip Lee Drive SW spans 400,800 square feet of industrial space across four buildings.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Sagard Real Estate Purchases 400,800 SF Industrial Property in West Atlanta

by Abby Cox

ATLANTA — Sagard Real Estate has acquired 5070 Phillip Lee Drive SW, a 400,800-square-foot industrial property located in Atlanta. The seller was SkyREM, according to multiple media sources. The purchase price was not disclosed. The four-building industrial property is fully leased to Kittrich, which manufactures and distributes rug underlays, non-slip products, bath mats and related home goods. The tenant has occupied the property for more than 20 years. Situated on the city’s westside between I-20 and I-285, the property features 48 dock-high doors, two ramped drive-in doors, deep truck courts and multiple points of ingress and egress.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 645-Unit Self-Storage...

WareSpace Opens 174,500 SF Industrial Facility in Plano

Worth & Associates Acquires 108,116 SF Office Complex...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 14,100 SF Industrial Lease...

JLL Negotiates $21.7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

Manova Partners Acquires 1 MSF Logistics Facility in...

Capstone Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Multifamily Development in...

Park Bench to Open Music Venue at $5B...

JLL Arranges $154.1M in Financing for Six-Property Retail...