Sagard Real Estate Purchases 400,800 SF Industrial Property in West Atlanta

ATLANTA — Sagard Real Estate has acquired 5070 Phillip Lee Drive SW, a 400,800-square-foot industrial property located in Atlanta. The seller was SkyREM, according to multiple media sources. The purchase price was not disclosed. The four-building industrial property is fully leased to Kittrich, which manufactures and distributes rug underlays, non-slip products, bath mats and related home goods. The tenant has occupied the property for more than 20 years. Situated on the city’s westside between I-20 and I-285, the property features 48 dock-high doors, two ramped drive-in doors, deep truck courts and multiple points of ingress and egress.