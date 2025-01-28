Sagard Real Estate Sells 335,995 SF Shopping Center in Altamonte Springs, Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Denver-based Sagard Real Estate (formerly EverWest Real Estate Investors) has sold Marketplace at Altamonte, a 335,995-square-foot shopping center located in Altamonte, roughly 16 miles outside Orlando. According to the Orlando Business Journal, an entity associated with Centro Property Management LLC purchased the property for $28.9 million from Sagard’s core equity fund.

The center was 55 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Burlington, Ross Dress for Less and Total Wine & More. Sagard originally acquired the center in 2005.