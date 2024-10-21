Monday, October 21, 2024
Tustin-Financial-Plaza-Tustin-CA
Tustin Financial Plaza features 185,180 square feet of office space spread across five buildings.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Sagard Real Estate Sells Tustin Financial Plaza in Southern California for $27.5M

by Amy Works

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Sagard Real Estate has completed the disposition of Tustin Financial Plaza, a multi-tenant office property in Tustin. A local investment firm acquired the asset for $27.5 million. The five-building asset is located at 17772, 17782, 17852 and 17862 E. 17th St. in north Tustin, about 34 miles south of Los Angeles via I-5.

Totaling 185,180 square feet, Tustin Financial Plaza consists of four two-story buildings, one four-story building and a 533-space parking lot. At the time of sale, the plaza was 70 percent occupied. Tustin Financial Plaza was built on 8.5 acres in 1973.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Greg Sullivan of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

