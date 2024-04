ORADELL, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm SAGE Investment Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 24-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Oradell. The property was built in the 1960s and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Greg Pine and Steve Tragash of SAGE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Oradell Associates LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an undisclosed private investor.