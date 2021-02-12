Sage Creek Group Arranges $11.4M in Financing for Student Housing Complex in Western Washington

WASHINGTON — The Sage Creek Group has closed $11.4 million in permanent financing for a recently constructed student housing complex in Western Washington. The two-building property features 53 units for students. Further details on the asset were not disclosed.

The undisclosed borrower used the loan proceeds to retire the senior construction loans, provide cash to the borrower and cover closing costs. The eight-year loan features a 3.37 percent fixed rate with 24 months interest-only payments followed by a 28-year payment schedule.