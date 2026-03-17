Sage Expands Office Footprint at Ponce City Market in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Sage, an accounting, HR and finance tech firm, has expanded its office footprint at 619 Ponce, a four-story, mass-timber loft office building at Ponce City Market. The newly built office building is part of the expansion of Ponce City Market, a large mixed-use redevelopment campus in Atlanta’ s Old Fourth Ward district that reimagined the historic, 2.1 million-square-foot Sears Roebuck building that reopened in 2014.

Sage has expanded its lease at 619 Ponce by 32,000 square feet, bringing the firm’s total footprint to 89,000 square feet across three floors. Sage expects to occupy its new space in the fall, bringing in an additional 200 employees to join the 450 associates already working at the office building.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, locally based Jamestown. Delivered in 2024, 619 Ponce is now fully leased.