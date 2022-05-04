Sage Realty to Undertake $53M Renovation of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Sage Realty, a division of The William Kaufman Organization, will undertake a $53 million renovation of 767 Third Avenue, a 40-story, 320,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan. Capital improvements will include a facelift of the lobby and the revamping and introduction of new and existing amenity spaces. Upon full completion of the project in the first quarter of 2023, tenants will have access to a café, lounge, library, catering kitchen, sculpture garden and a salon meeting room. Touchless mechanisms and other features that promote wellness will also be installed throughout the property. FXCollaborative and Fogarty Finger are leading the redesign of the lobby.