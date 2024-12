PLANO, TEXAS — Sage Technologies, a provider of sound and vibration testing equipment, has signed an 17,455-square-foot office lease in Plano. The space is located within the five-story building at 6275 W. Plano Parkway that offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facilities and onsite café. Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville of JLL represented the landlord, Billingsley Co., in the lease negotiations. Calvin Hull, also with JLL, represented the tenant.