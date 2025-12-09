Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Sagora Senior Living Buys 100-Unit Community in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, Texas — Sagora Senior Living has purchased Wilshire Senior Living, a 100-unit community located in Burleson, approximately 15 miles south of Fort Worth. Situated on 25 acres, the property features four-story buildings with independent living apartments, as well as cottages with attached garages. The community, which opened in 2021, also features assisted living and memory care units. Amenities include a theater room, billiards area and a full-service salon. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.  

