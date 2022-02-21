Sahara Development Divests of 37,499 SF Shopping Center in Las Vegas for $57M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

LAS VEGAS — Sahara Development has completed the disposition of The Gateway on The Strip, a retail center located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. KB Gateway on the Strip LLC acquired the property for $57 million.

Constructed in 2015 at 2427 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Walgreens anchors the property with a long-term lease through 2040. At the time of sale, the asset was 42 percent occupied. The 1.8-acre center features a freestanding parking garage, additional income via electronic billboard contracts, an upper-deck patio and an unrestricted gaming license.

Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.