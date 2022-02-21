Sahara Development Divests of 37,499 SF Shopping Center in Las Vegas for $57M
LAS VEGAS — Sahara Development has completed the disposition of The Gateway on The Strip, a retail center located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. KB Gateway on the Strip LLC acquired the property for $57 million.
Constructed in 2015 at 2427 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Walgreens anchors the property with a long-term lease through 2040. At the time of sale, the asset was 42 percent occupied. The 1.8-acre center features a freestanding parking garage, additional income via electronic billboard contracts, an upper-deck patio and an unrestricted gaming license.
Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.