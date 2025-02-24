Monday, February 24, 2025
Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Saiber Law Signs 34,390 SF Office Lease in Madison, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MADISON, N.J. — Saiber Law has signed a 34,390-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Madison. The law firm is relocating from nearby Florham Park to Giralda Farms, a 1.3 million-square-foot corporate campus. Richard Baumstein and Edward Duenas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Joshua Cohen and Bill Brown, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, a partnership between Bergman Real Estate Group and Eightfold Real Estate Capital.

