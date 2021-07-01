REBusinessOnline

Saint Francis Health System to Undertake $250M Renovation, Expansion at Tulsa Hospital

The renovation and expansion of the Saint Francis Hospital South campus in Tulsa is expected to be complete in March 2025.

TULSA, OKLA. — Saint Francis Health System will undertake a $250 million renovation and expansion of its Saint Francis Hospital South campus in Tulsa. The healthcare provider has tapped Cushman & Wakefield’s project development and services team to lead the project. Specifically, the team plans to deliver a 51,000-square-foot renovation of imaging spaces and four operating rooms and a 232,600-square-foot expansion that will add four operating rooms, a six-story tower with 124 patient rooms and a 600-space parking garage. Completion of the renovation and expansion is slated for March 2025.

