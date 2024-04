ST. PAUL, MINN. — The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation has signed a 10,700-square-foot office lease at Osborn370 in downtown St. Paul. The foundation will occupy the entire third floor of the building and expects to take occupancy in early 2025. Osborn370 features ample outdoor space, shared common areas, onsite catering and locally owned Hepcat Coffee housed in the lobby. Transwestern Real Estate Services handled the lease negotiations.