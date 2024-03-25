Monday, March 25, 2024
Salad and Go Inks Three New Leases in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Fast-casual concept Salad and Go has inked three new leases in metro Houston. The drive-thru-only company will open restaurants at a 44,431-square-foot property in Magnolia and a 30,000-square-foot property in Cypress, as well as in The Woodlands. Jason Baker, Traci Holman, Lunden McGill and John Frazier of Baker Katz represented the Arizona-based tenant in all lease negotiations. Danny Miller of Gulf Coast Commercial Group represented the landlord in the Magnolia and Cypress deals. Jacob Weersing of Capital Retail represented the landlord in The Woodlands transaction. Salad and Go now has more than 100 locations across four states, including about 60 in Texas.

