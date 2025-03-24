Monday, March 24, 2025
Saladworks to Open First Kansas City-Area Location in Overland Park’s Bluhawk Development

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Saladworks, a Pennsylvania-based health restaurant chain, has secured its first Kansas City-area location at the Bluhawk mixed-use development in Overland Park. Grant Summers of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors co-represented the tenant along with Locate AI, a San Francisco-based commercial real estate firm. JLL represented the landlord. Saladworks’ new location will undergo a full build-out and will join other restaurants such as Red Door Woodfired Grill, Tropical Smoothie Café, Jinya Ramen Bar, Freddy’s Steakburgers, Cactus Grill and Andy’s Frozen Custard. Bluhawk features a sports facility, retail, restaurants, entertainment, multifamily, office and healthcare space.

Woworks, the parent company of Saladworks, maintains more than 350 stores nationwide. Other Woworks brands include Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos and Z!Eats. Construction on the 2,048-square-foot Saladworks in Overland Park is slated for completion this fall.

