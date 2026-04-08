Sallee Breaks Ground on $69M Flint Trails Build-to-Rent Community in Gardner, Kansas

GARDNER, KAN. — Sallee Development has broken ground on Flint Trails, a $69 million build-to-rent community in Gardner, about 30 miles south of Kansas City. The project will include two- and three-bedroom townhomes with attached garage options. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool, pickleball court and onsite management and maintenance services. The project is being developed in partnership with CommunityAmerica Credit Union, which is providing financing support. The first units are planned for delivery in late 2027.