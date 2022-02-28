Salon Service Group Opens at Red Bridge Shopping Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Salon Service Group, a wholesale salon product distributor for licensed cosmetologists, has opened at Red Bridge Shopping Center in Kansas City. The tenant occupies nearly 2,000 square feet. Lane4 Property Group manages the center, which has welcomed 12 new tenants since its redevelopment in 2018. Salon Service Group operates 51 locations in 11 states, four of which are in metro Kansas City.