REBusinessOnline

Salon Service Group Opens at Red Bridge Shopping Center in Kansas City

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Salon Service Group, a wholesale salon product distributor for licensed cosmetologists, has opened at Red Bridge Shopping Center in Kansas City. The tenant occupies nearly 2,000 square feet. Lane4 Property Group manages the center, which has welcomed 12 new tenants since its redevelopment in 2018. Salon Service Group operates 51 locations in 11 states, four of which are in metro Kansas City.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  