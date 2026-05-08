Salt Lake City’s New Wave of Urban Retail

— By Tanner Olson of Legend Commercial —

Downtown Salt Lake City has undergone a meaningful transformation over the past decade. The growth of ground-floor mixed-use retail, a rapidly expanding bar and restaurant scene, and the arrival of nationally recognized brands such as STK Steakhouse, the Capital Grille, Uchi and concepts affiliated with Fox Restaurant Concepts reflect a maturing urban core.

Tanner Olson, Legend Commercial

At the same time, local operators such as Aker, Matteo, Urban Hill and many others have elevated the city’s culinary identity, with homegrown concepts adding depth and authenticity to the market.

It was only 15 years ago that Salt Lake largely functioned as a commuter-based retail environment. Consumers prioritized surface parking and drive-thru convenience. Downtown activity outside of peak weekend hours was limited, while urban living lacked the density and vibrancy needed to support consistent retail demand.

That dynamic has shifted. Today, tens of thousands of multifamily units have been delivered in and around the CBD, accompanied by hundreds of thousands of square feet of ground-floor retail. Just two to three years ago, downtown contained roughly 200,000 square feet of available mixed-use retail space, fragmented across 60 to 70 small-format spaces. Filling that space required not just tenants, but a broader behavioral shift toward walkability and urban convenience.

Salt Lake does not yet match the pedestrian density of larger gateway markets, and mixed-use retail only thrives when supported by sufficient residential concentration. However, over the past 24 months, vacancies have steadily declined. Despite headwinds, including a gradual return to the office and a more cautious consumer environment, Millennials and Gen Z residents are increasingly spending locally. They are gravitating toward experiential concepts such as chef-driven restaurants, cocktail bars and boutique fitness studios.

Successful downtown retail requires thoughtful design and infrastructure: strong storefront visibility, patio opportunities, grease trap and venting capabilities, delivery access, acoustic insulation, and convenient parking or transit access. But beyond physical attributes, the key strategic shift is philosophical. Retail should be viewed as an amenity that enhances overall asset value rather than solely as an income generator.

Suburban centers often command higher base rents with lower tenant improvement allowances. By contrast, downtown projects typically require lower base rents, higher TI packages, percentage rent structures and greater landlord involvement. The tradeoff is long-term value creation. Securing a compelling anchor tenant, even at aggressive initial economics, can help catalyze foot traffic and improve leasing outcomes for the surrounding space.

Looking ahead, the delivery of thousands of additional residential units in 2025 and 2026 — along with the planned entertainment district surrounding the Delta Center — further strengthens the foundation for sustained retail growth.

Downtown Salt Lake City is still early in its urban retail lifecycle. But the fundamentals of density, experiential demand and increasingly sophisticated development suggest the market is on a durable and investable trajectory.

— By Tanner Olson, Managing Partner, Legend Commercial. This article was originally published in the March 2026 issue of Western Real Estate Business.