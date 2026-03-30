Monday, March 30, 2026
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ArizonaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Mullin 306 Receive Approval for Costco Development in Scottsdale

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) and Scottsdale-based Mullin 360 have received approval to develop a Costco at 4499 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. The project will be the first-ever Costco store on tribal land in the United States.

Spanning 21.5 acres, the project will include a 162,000-square-foot retail building and approximately 994 parking stalls. The store will include an expanded ready-to-eat section with a wide selection of grab-and-go meals, as well as a food court. A formal groundbreaking will be planned for June 2026.

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