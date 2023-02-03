Saltbox Opens 31,000 SF Co-Warehousing Facility in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The Doral, Fla., facility marks the second new location for Saltbox this year.

DORAL, FLA. — Saltbox Inc., a co-warehousing and small business logistics company, has opened a new location at 1701 84th Ave. in Doral, roughly 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami. Comprising 31,000 square feet, the space features 68 flexible warehouse suites, conference rooms, flex storage, access to loading docks and a photo studio. The Doral facility is the first Saltbox in metro Miami and the second facility to debut in 2023, joining a facility in the Minneapolis area.

Atlanta-based Saltbox has received Series B investments from firms including Cox Enterprises, Pendulum, Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Lincoln Property Co., Flexport and Overline. Overall the company has obtained $56 million in funding.