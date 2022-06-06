REBusinessOnline

Saltbox Opens 80,000 SF Fulfillment Hub in Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The property is situated near John Glenn Columbus International Airport, major railroads and I-270.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Saltbox, a flexible warehousing and small-business logistics provider, has opened a new fulfillment hub in Columbus. The 80,000-square-foot building is the sixth Saltbox location nationwide and the first in Ohio. The property is situated near John Glenn Columbus International Airport, major railroads and I-270. Saltbox says the location enables its members to reach 67 percent of the U.S. population via two-day shipping. More than 70 percent of Saltbox’s 300 members are e-commerce companies that sell physical goods directly to consumers. Saltbox plans to open more locations across the U.S. this year. Saltbox members have access to the company’s warehouses and fulfillment services to assist in their e-commerce businesses.

