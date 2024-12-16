Salty Donut to Open at Fenton Mixed-Use Development in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — Hines and Columbia Development Group, in partnership with Affinius Capital, are announcing a nearly 19,000-square-foot wave of retail leases at Fenton, including The Salty Donut, which plans to open its newest location in 2025.

Located in the Raleigh suburb of Cary, the 92-acre mixed-use development is located along Cary Towne Boulevard near I-40 and the Research Triangle Park. Other retailers and restaurants that have opened recently at Fenton, or will in 2025, include Brewery Bhavana, Kendra Scott, Vega Vitality, Crawford Brothers Steakhouse and Doc B’s. Full construction of the property will feature 2.5 million square feet of residential, retail, office and entertainment spaces, as well as a seven-story hotel announced earlier this year.

The Salty Donut was founded as a pop-up in Miami in 2015 and has since grown to multiple locations in Florida and Texas, as well as restaurants in Charlotte, Denver, Nashville and metropolitan Washington, D.C.