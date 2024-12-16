Monday, December 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Salty Donut plans to open at Fenton in 2025.
Leasing ActivityMixed-UseNorth CarolinaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Salty Donut to Open at Fenton Mixed-Use Development in Cary, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CARY, N.C. — Hines and Columbia Development Group, in partnership with Affinius Capital, are announcing a nearly 19,000-square-foot wave of retail leases at Fenton, including The Salty Donut, which plans to open its newest location in 2025.

Located in the Raleigh suburb of Cary, the 92-acre mixed-use development is located along Cary Towne Boulevard near I-40 and the Research Triangle Park. Other retailers and restaurants that have opened recently at Fenton, or will in 2025, include Brewery Bhavana, Kendra Scott, Vega Vitality, Crawford Brothers Steakhouse and Doc B’s. Full construction of the property will feature 2.5 million square feet of residential, retail, office and entertainment spaces, as well as a seven-story hotel announced earlier this year.

The Salty Donut was founded as a pop-up in Miami in 2015 and has since grown to multiple locations in Florida and Texas, as well as restaurants in Charlotte, Denver, Nashville and metropolitan Washington, D.C.

You may also like

Shipley Do-Nuts, Sweet Paris to Open Flagship Restaurants...

Partnership to Develop $200M Water-Themed Mixed-Use Project in...

Aaron’s Signs 170,509 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook,...

Avison Young Negotiates 57,120 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $48M Sale of Two...

CIM Group Purchases 82,210 SF District La Brea...

CenterSquare Buys 16,891 SF Retail Center Near Philadelphia

Cooper Group Brokers $10.9M Sale of Shopping Center...

Phoenix Retail Landscape Evolves with Market Dynamics