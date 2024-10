WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — The Salvation Army has signed a 13,065-square-foot retail lease on Van Dyke Avenue in Washington Township, a northern suburb of Detroit. The charitable organization will take occupancy in June and is relocating from across the street. Gary Grochowski and Bryan Barnas of Colliers represented the undisclosed landlord, while John Lominack and Michael Bennett of Colliers represented the tenant. The Salvation Army operates nearly 8,000 locations across the U.S.