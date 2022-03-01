REBusinessOnline

SAM Residential Group Buys Multifamily Community Near Phoenix for $36M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

1408-Casitas-Palm-Valley-Avondale-AZ

Located in Avondale, Ariz., 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley features 168 apartments, a fitness center, swimming pool and bark park with agility course.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based SAM Residential Group has acquired 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley, a value-add apartment property located at 1408 N. Central Ave. in Avondale. Chicago-based 29th Street Capital sold the asset for $36 million.

Built in 1984, 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley features 168 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with an average unit size of 929 square feet. Units feature open-concept floor plans, large private patios and yards, faux hardwood flooring, full-size washers/dryers, outdoor storage and skylights in every unit.

Community amenities include a fitness center, cornhole/bocce ball, a fire pit, swimming pool, bark park with agility course and dog washing stations, community playground, barbecue grilling stations, and an outdoor resident lounge with cabanas and sunning deck.

Brett Polacheck, Chris Canter, Brad Goff of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard and Peter Griesinger of Newmark’s Debt and Structured Finance team helped secure acquisition financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  