SAM Residential Group Buys Multifamily Community Near Phoenix for $36M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Avondale, Ariz., 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley features 168 apartments, a fitness center, swimming pool and bark park with agility course.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based SAM Residential Group has acquired 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley, a value-add apartment property located at 1408 N. Central Ave. in Avondale. Chicago-based 29th Street Capital sold the asset for $36 million.

Built in 1984, 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley features 168 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with an average unit size of 929 square feet. Units feature open-concept floor plans, large private patios and yards, faux hardwood flooring, full-size washers/dryers, outdoor storage and skylights in every unit.

Community amenities include a fitness center, cornhole/bocce ball, a fire pit, swimming pool, bark park with agility course and dog washing stations, community playground, barbecue grilling stations, and an outdoor resident lounge with cabanas and sunning deck.

Brett Polacheck, Chris Canter, Brad Goff of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard and Peter Griesinger of Newmark’s Debt and Structured Finance team helped secure acquisition financing for the buyer.