YOUnion@Fayetteville is a 589-bed student housing property in Fayetteville, Ark.
SAM, Virtus Acquire Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas for $72.3M

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — A joint venture between Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Virtus Real Estate Capital has acquired YOUnion@Fayetteville, a 589-bed student housing development located near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

The project was acquired from Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust Inc. — a public, non-traded REIT sponsored by SAM — for $72.3 million. An undisclosed affiliate of SAM will serve as property manager on behalf of the joint venture. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on the joint venture and arranged acquisition financing on behalf of SAM and Virtus.

YOUnion@Fayetteville offers 198 fully furnished units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. The property is fully leased for the 2024-2025 academic year.

