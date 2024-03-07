Thursday, March 7, 2024
Building One at TIP West was developed as a build-to-suit facility for FedEx Ground.
Samet, Lee-Moore Deliver 340,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Raleigh for FedEx Ground

by John Nelson

NEW HILL, N.C. — A joint venture between Samet Corp., Lee-Moore Capital and a Denver-based family office has delivered a 340,000-square-foot industrial facility located in New Hill, roughly 20 miles southeast of Raleigh. FedEx Ground fully occupies the newly completed building.

The facility comprises Phase I of TIP West, a section of the 450-acre Triangle Innovation Point life sciences, manufacturing and industrial park with the capacity for an additional 2 million square feet of development. Matt Winters and Al Williams of JLL manage leasing at the property on behalf of the joint venture, along with Brian Hall of Samet Corp.

