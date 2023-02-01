Sam’s Club to Open More Than 30 New Locations, Five Fulfillment Centers in the United States

The new Sam's Club locations will span approximately 160,000 square feet, which is larger than most current stores. The first new one is set to open in Florida in 2024.

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club retailer, plans to open more than 30 new “clubs” across the United States over the next several years. The first store, which is planned for an undisclosed Florida city, is slated to open in 2024.

The new clubs will span approximately 160,000 square feet, which is larger than most current locations. Most new stores will feature a seafood/sushi island, full-service floral and walk-in dairy and fresh coolers, as well as a larger healthcare space featuring a patient waiting area, health services suites, private consultation rooms and dedicated hearing and optical centers. Many of the new locations will also include fuel stations and liquor offerings.

In addition to the new stores, the company has a multiple-year plan to invest in and modernize its supply chain through new distribution and fulfillment center locations across the country. Sam’s Club will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers this year, with the first location planned in Georgia in the third quarter.

Kathryn McLay, CEO of Sam’s Club, says the decision to invest in expanding the company’s physical footprint was motivated by historic comparable sales growth and a record rise in membership over the last two years.

“We’ve seen remarkable growth over the past few years with a record number of members, and we’re excited to bring the experience of Sam’s Club to even more markets as we expand our footprint,” says McLay. “And as we open new clubs in new locations, we’ll continue to innovate so that our members shop and save, whether in person or online.”