Sam’s Club to Open Two New Distribution Centers in Metro St. Louis, Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. AND SHAKOPEE, MINN. — Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc., plans to open two new distribution centers in early 2024 in metro St. Louis and Minneapolis. The retailer says the new facilities are part of a multi-year growth plan to transform the supply chain at Sam’s Club. The first center will open in the greater St. Louis area in Edwardsville, Ill., in January. The 370,000-square-foot property will serve as a distribution and fulfillment center, creating more than 100 jobs across the area. The second facility will be located in Shakopee, Minn., and is scheduled to open in March. The 365,000-square-foot property will serve as a multipurpose distribution center and will employ more than 80 associates.

