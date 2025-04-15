Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville-based Walmart, has announced plans to remodel all 600 of its existing membership-based stores (called “clubs”) nationwide. The stores will be modeled after the Grapevine, Texas, location, which opened in December 2024.

The new locations will span 160,000 square feet and include a seafood/sushi island, full-service floral station, walk-in dairy and fresh coolers and a larger healthcare space featuring a patient waiting area, health services suites, private consultation rooms and dedicated hearing and optical centers.

As part of its previously announced long-term strategy, Sam’s Club will also open 30 new locations over the next several years while building a pipeline to begin opening 15 new clubs annually. This marks the first expansion since 2017 after Sam’s Club closed 62 locations in 2018.

By the end of fiscal 2025, Sam’s Club plans to open two more new locations in Tempe, Ariz., and Lebanon, Tenn., with further plans to begin construction on seven additional locations, according to CNBC.