Saturday, April 4, 2026
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Samsung Expands in Cedar Rapids, Joins Kingston Yard Tech Cluster

by Kristin Harlow

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Samsung Electronics will relocate within Cedar Rapids and expand its research and development operations. The company has been conducting ongoing testing on GPS location software at its current location off Collins Road. Samsung joins a growing list of businesses selecting the emerging Kingston Yard district of downtown Cedar Rapids. Notable recent additions include Big Grove Brewery & Taproom and Pickle Palace, as well as the future opening of the AC Hotel by Marriott. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the City of Cedar Rapids worked together to assist Samsung’s growth in the city.

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