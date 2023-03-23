Samsung HVAC Signs 132,000 SF Industrial Lease Expansion at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Samsung HVAC America, the Korean electronics giant’s North American heating and cooling products division, has signed a 132,000-square-foot industrial lease expansion at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth. The company, a longtime tenant at AllianceTexas, now occupies all 360,000 square feet of Alliance Gateway 55. Mark Becker, Jay Benner, Adam Cooke and Lou D’Avanzo of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Samuel Rhea and Reid Goetz internally represented the landlord, Hillwood.