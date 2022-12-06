Samsung Signs 670,941 SF Industrial Lease in South Fort Worth

Samsung's new industrial facility in Fort Worth is located on the west side of the I-35 and Risinger Road interchange.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Samsung has signed a 670,941-square-foot industrial lease in South Fort Worth. The Korean tech and electronics giant will occupy Building 1 at Fort Worth Logistics Hub, a 1.3 million-square-foot development by VanTrust Real Estate. Designed by Alliance Architects and built by Bob Moore Construction, the building was completed in the first quarter of this year. Construction on the second phase of Fort Worth Logistics Hub is underway, with a 607,074-square-foot building set to delivered in the first quarter of 2023. Mark Becker of Cushman & Wakefield represented Samsung in the lease negotiations. Scott Moore of CBRE, along with Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond of KBC Advisors, represented VanTrust.