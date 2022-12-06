REBusinessOnline

Samsung Signs 670,941 SF Industrial Lease in South Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Samsung-Fort-Worth

Samsung's new industrial facility in Fort Worth is located on the west side of the I-35 and Risinger Road interchange.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Samsung has signed a 670,941-square-foot industrial lease in South Fort Worth. The Korean tech and electronics giant will occupy Building 1 at Fort Worth Logistics Hub, a 1.3 million-square-foot development by VanTrust Real Estate. Designed by Alliance Architects and built by Bob Moore Construction, the building was completed in the first quarter of this year. Construction on the second phase of Fort Worth Logistics Hub is underway, with a 607,074-square-foot building set to delivered in the first quarter of 2023. Mark Becker of Cushman & Wakefield represented Samsung in the lease negotiations. Scott Moore of CBRE, along with Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond of KBC Advisors, represented VanTrust.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  